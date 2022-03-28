Women's Groups Meet Ahn over Gender Equality Ministry Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Women's organizations that have protested President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge to abolish the gender equality ministry met with Yoon's transition committee chairman Ahn Cheol-soo and conveyed their concerns while calling for alternative solutions.During talks with the Korean National Council of Women held at the committee's office on Wednesday, Ahn said the ministry has played many roles since its establishment in 2001. He added that times have changed and so does the role of government.After the meeting with Ahn, Korea Young Women’s Christian Association president Won Young-hee told reporters that abolishing the gender equality ministry is premature because there is still inequality. She added that during the meeting, she wanted to hear plans to actually reinforce the ministry.Regarding reports that a new ministry will take its place instead, Won said there have been various proposals but no decision appears to have yet been made. She said the consistent demand by women's groups has been the need for an independent department dedicated to strengthening policies for women.Speaking to reporters after the talks, Ahn said the committee has thoroughly listened to the concerns of the groups and they will be considered when revamping the government organization. He stressed, however, that the final decision lies with the president-elect.Meanwhile, as the talks were held, protests continued outside the building by those opposing the abolition of the gender equality ministry.