Culture Musical 'KPOP' to Debut on Broadway This Fall

The musical, "KPOP" will hit Broadway in New York this fall.



Producers of the show held a press conference in New York on Wednesday, announcing that the high-energy musical about the global K-pop phenomenon will be staged at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theater from November 20.



Luna, a former member of K-pop group f(x) will make her Broadway debut in the lead role.



The musical had a successful Off Broadway run in 2017, with frequent sold-out performances that led to an extension. Off Broadway refers to small theaters with less than 500 seats, often used to gauge potential for an official debut on Broadway.



Producers, Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said that the driving force of the musical is fusing the vibrant and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical. They said the result is something that no one has seen before on stage.