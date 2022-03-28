Menu Content

Transition Team Seeks Temporary Easing of Capital Gains Tax on Multiple Home Owners

Written: 2022-03-31 16:01:04Updated: 2022-03-31 16:43:53

Photo : KBS News

The presidential transition team says it will push to ease heavy capital gains taxes on multiple-home owners temporarily for one year starting next month.

Choi Sang-mok, head of the team's economy one division, said on Thursday that the measure was a campaign pledge aimed at easing tax burdens and stabilizing the real estate market.

Choi said the swift implementation is intended to incentivize owners of multiple homes, who are shouldering massive burdens from the comprehensive real estate tax, to sell houses before June 1, the base date for property holding tax assessments.

Choi said the transition committee is requesting that the current administration announce the temporary tax relief next month so it can take effect on property sales from the very next day through a revised ordinance of the income tax law.

The official added that if the current government fails to act, the incoming administration will revise the ordinance as soon as it takes office so multiple home owners can be spared from heavy capital gains tax starting May 11.
