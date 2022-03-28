Top Office Says It's a Surprise Transition Team Had Eyes on DSME CEO

Photo : YONHAP News

Following criticism by the president-elect's transition team over the appointment of a friend of President Moon Jae-in's brother as CEO of a quasi-public shipbuilder, the presidential office expressed surprise that the transition team had its eye on the position.Deputy spokesperson for the top office Shin Hye-hyun issued a statement on Thursday noting the transition committee's issue over the appointment of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME)'s CEO is an indication that it also had its eyes on the post.Shin said the builder needs an expert from within its ranks in corporate management to help the debt-ridden firm quickly stabilize operations, and added that the position of DSME CEO is a post that neither the current nor the next government should eye with any kind of ulterior motive.The transition team earlier called the appointment "irrational" and "shameless" and raised suspicion that external influence may have played a role.The DSME is considered a quasi-public firm as its largest shareholder is the state-run Korea Development Bank.