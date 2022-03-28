S. Korea, U.S., Japan Agree on Close Cooperation at Trilateral Chief of Defense Meeting

Top military brass from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have pledged to enhance cooperation during talks on regional security concerns in their first face-to-face meeting in a year.According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), South Korea’s JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Gen. Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki held the Trilateral Chief of Defense(Tri-CHOD) meeting at the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawai on Wednesday, local time.In a joint press release, the three countries said they conferred on security challenges in and around the Korean peninsula, Washington’s firm commitment to defending South Korea and Japan.The statement said the three leaders shared a common understanding of the significance of enhancing regional security through close trilateral cooperation and coordination.The military officials also exchanged opinions on multilateral cooperation and training as part of efforts to promote peace and stability in the free and open Indo-Pacific region and to expand security cooperation.The Tri-CHOD meeting has been held, either online or offline, once or twice a year since 2010. The last in-person conference took place in April last year.The latest trilateral likely featured concerns over Pyongyang ramping up provocations following North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch last week.