Yoon Proposes Easing Lending Rules for First-time Homebuyers

Written: 2022-03-31 19:15:49Updated: 2022-03-31 19:23:26

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his transition committee to adjust loan-to-value(LTV) ratios for those seeking to purchase their first homes.

Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye issued a statement on Thursday saying the president-elect called for measures to relieve some of the excessive tax burden for those seeking to buy their first ever housing, after receiving a briefing from his transition team’s economic division.
 
Yoon urged the team members to take a bold approach and change their way of thinking, in consideration of the future of young people.
 
Regarding an extra budget aimed at supporting small business owners and the self-employed affected by the pandemic, Yoon said the state should compensate the merchants suffering from losses as a result of the government's COVID-19 restrictions.
 
He proposed spending 50 trillion won to compensate for their losses by restructuring nonessential expenditures.
 
The president-elect also stressed financial support and tax relief for companies to promote their dynamic and innovative growth.
