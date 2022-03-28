Yoon Proposes Easing Lending Rules for First-time Homebuyers

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his transition committee to adjust loan-to-value(LTV) ratios for those seeking to purchase their first homes.Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye issued a statement on Thursday saying the president-elect called for measures to relieve some of the excessive tax burden for those seeking to buy their first ever housing, after receiving a briefing from his transition team’s economic division.Yoon urged the team members to take a bold approach and change their way of thinking, in consideration of the future of young people.Regarding an extra budget aimed at supporting small business owners and the self-employed affected by the pandemic, Yoon said the state should compensate the merchants suffering from losses as a result of the government's COVID-19 restrictions.He proposed spending 50 trillion won to compensate for their losses by restructuring nonessential expenditures.The president-elect also stressed financial support and tax relief for companies to promote their dynamic and innovative growth.