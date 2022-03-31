Gov't Mulls Shift to Omicron-tailored Medical Response System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has discussed a possible shift to a medical care system for responding more effectively to the omicron variant.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday presided over a committee meeting to explore avenues for people to return to their daily routines. Committee members discussed prospects for COVID-19 risks and a shift to an omicron-tailored medical response system.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) forecast that infections will remain steady at a certain level, as the BA.2 omicron sub-variant continues its rampage, becoming the dominant strain in the country.Based on the assessment, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong strongly urged better protection for high-risk patients, tighter management of nursing homes and a more efficient use of limited medical resources.Health minister Kwon Deok-cheol, meanwhile, raised the need to gradually change the COVID-19 medical response to a more routine system and to heighten operational efficiency.The government plans to announce revised social distancing rules on Friday based on the committee's views and recommendations.