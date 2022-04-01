Menu Content

Inter-Korea

State Dept.: US Closely Monitoring N. Korea for Further Provocations

Written: 2022-04-01 08:39:22Updated: 2022-04-01 10:18:55

The U.S. State Department said the United States is closely monitoring North Korea for future provocations, amid media reports that the regime appears to be preparing for a nuclear test.

Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks in a press briefing on Thursday when asked to comment on the media reports.

Price said that he was not in a position to elaborate on intelligence, but North Korea has engaged in a number of provocations in recent weeks, prompting elevated observation by the U.S.

The spokesperson said the U.S. has “made clear that continued provocations will incur additional responses from the international community.”

He added the U.S. will continue to engage with South Korea and Japan at the United Nations as well as with its other global partners and allies.

Price also urged the UN Security Council to respond appropriately when confronted with threats to international peace and security, saying that the Security Council is the world's preeminent venue for dealing with those threats.
