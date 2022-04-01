CNN: N. Korea Preparing for Possible Nuclear Test

Photo : KBS News

The United States and its allies reportedly believe that North Korea is beginning to make preparations for a possible nuclear test.Quoting five U.S. officials, CNN reported on Thursday that North Korea has recently resumed tunnel digging and construction activities at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.The officials reportedly said that U.S. and allied intelligence agencies assess that excavation activities are underway around previously closed tunnels, which would be an essential step toward the resumption of underground nuclear testing.The officials said it cannot yet predict how soon the regime would be capable of conducting a test at the site, noting that the time frame depends on the speed of the work.The remarks are in concurrence with the South Korean military's recent assessment that North Korea appears to be restoring the nuclear testing facility after it was partially demolished four years ago.In April 2018, North Korea destroyed some of the tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in a demonstration observed by invited international journalists.