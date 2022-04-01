Menu Content

Economy

Exports Hit Record High in March, Trade Balance Shifts to Deficit

Written: 2022-04-01 09:51:57Updated: 2022-04-01 11:03:45

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports reached a record high in March, but the nation posted a trade deficit as imports also rose to a record high.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, the country's outbound shipments came to 63-point-48 billion U.S. dollars last month, up 18-point-two percent from a year earlier, led by chips and petrochemical products.

It marks the largest monthly figure since the nation started compiling related data in 1956.

Exports posted growth for the 17th consecutive month, maintaining double-digit growth for the 13th straight month.

Despite the strong export figures, the trade balance shifted to deficit territory after one month due to a record import sum of 63-point-62 billion dollars in March.

Imports jumped by 27-point-nine percent from a year earlier due to soaring energy prices. The resulting trade deficit came to 140 million dollars.
