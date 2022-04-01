President-elect to Attend Ceremony Marking April 3 Jeju Uprising

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend a ceremony marking the April 3 Jeju Uprising.Yoon’s spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, told reporters on Friday that Yoon is keeping his earlier pledge made when he visited Jeju in February as a presidential candidate to revisit if elected president.Kim said that Yoon believes remembering the victims is an obligation for anyone living in a free democracy.During his campaign days, Yoon had said remembering the victims of the uprising is a way to achieve peace and national unity in line with human rights and the spirit of free democracy.If Yoon attends the ceremony marking the uprising, he will be the first president or president-elect of the conservative camp to attend the annual service.The Jeju Uprising took place amid a time of splintering ideologies on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the Korean War and is estimated to have claimed the lives of as many as 30-thousand people, many of them civilians.This year, the nation will mark the 74th anniversary of the uprising.