Transition Team Vows Stern Response to Any Historical Distortion by Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition team has vowed to respond sternly to any historical whitewashing by Japan.President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, told reporters on Friday that during the campaign, Yoon had repeatedly stressed that constructive ties between Seoul and Tokyo can only come about once Japan squarely faces history and deeply reflects on its past.Kim’s remarks referred to the Japanese government’s announcement about new school textbooks that have excluded expressions relating to the coercive nature of colonial-era wartime forced labor.The comments came after the ruling camp denounced the transition team for refraining from commenting on the changes to Japanese textbooks.Kim said the team had abstained from mentioning the topic as the incumbent government is currently Japan's diplomatic partner.Japan's education ministry on Tuesday approved 239 textbooks to be used by second- and third-year high school students from next year. Many of them have strengthened Japanese claims to Dokdo while revising expressions on forced labor.