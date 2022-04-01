Domestic Explosions Occur in Diborane Manufacturer in Boeun, No Casualties Reported

Explosions occurred at a manufacturer of the endothermic gas, diborane, at an industrial complex in Boeun County, North Chungcheong Province at around 8 a.m. on Friday.



Fire service officials said that the explosions did not result in casualties as they occurred before the factory began its working day and did not ignite flames that spread. Gas was not leaked in the incident.



The manufacturer supplies diborane, used in chip production, to SK hynix.



Emergency officials mobilized some 50 first responders and 35 vehicles and equipment to conduct safety measures and entered the site two and a half hours later.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak and the damage toll.



When coming in contact with oxygen, diborane has a tendency to form an explosive mixture.