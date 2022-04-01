Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Explosions Occur in Diborane Manufacturer in Boeun, No Casualties Reported

Written: 2022-04-01 11:16:53Updated: 2022-04-01 15:25:19

Explosions occurred at a manufacturer of the endothermic gas, diborane, at an industrial complex in Boeun County, North Chungcheong Province at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Fire service officials said that the explosions did not result in casualties as they occurred before the factory began its working day and did not ignite flames that spread. Gas was not leaked in the incident. 

The manufacturer supplies diborane, used in chip production, to SK hynix. 

Emergency officials mobilized some 50 first responders and 35 vehicles and equipment to conduct safety measures and entered the site two and a half hours later.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak and the damage toll.

When coming in contact with oxygen, diborane has a tendency to form an explosive mixture.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >