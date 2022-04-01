Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Office Demands Apology over Allegation of Undue Influence in CEO Appointment

Written: 2022-04-01 11:37:40Updated: 2022-04-01 15:06:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office demanded an apology from presidential-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team for alleging that there was external influence in the appointment of a friend of President Moon Jae-in's brother as the new head of a state-controlled shipbuilder.

On a local radio program on Friday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun denied the administration's involvement in this or any appointments at private companies.

Park said it was insulting that the transition team called the appointment "irrational" and "shameless" based on suspicion, adding the accusation has thrown cold water on the positive atmosphere following Moon and Yoon's meeting earlier this week.

On Thursday, the transition team denounced the appointment of Park Du-sun, a university alumnus with Moon's younger brother, as the new CEO of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.

The shipbuilder is considered a quasi-public firm as state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB) is its largest shareholder.

The transition team said it plans to ask the state Board of Audit and Inspection to review the case.
