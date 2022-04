Photo : YONHAP News

One of the six South Koreans who entered Ukraine without government approval has since left the war-stricken country upon advice from family members.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said on Thursday that the remaining five are still believed to be in Ukraine, three of whom remain in contact with the ministry. Efforts are under way to locate the other two individuals.In mid-March, nine South Koreans were confirmed to have entered Ukraine, a majority of them to take part in the Ukraine-Russia war as volunteer soldiers. Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Monday that three had since departed Ukraine.Meanwhile, 25 South Korean residents in Ukraine are still in the country, of which one has expressed their wish to evacuate.