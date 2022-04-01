Defense Minister Highlights Missile Capability amid Heightened Tensions on Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook highlighted the nation's missile capabilities by emphasizing its ability to accurately and swiftly strike any target in North Korea, amid heightened tensions following the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test.Marking the reinforcement of the Army Missile Strategic Command on Friday, the minister noted that the military is capable of carrying out precision strikes on the origin of any attack and its command and support facilities.The precision strikes are a part of Seoul's “nuclear and weapons of mass destruction response system" designed to counter Pyongyang's missile threats.The minister pledged to continue developing long-range, ultra-precise, and high-powered ballistic missiles to overwhelm the enemy.At an earlier event for the reinforcement of the Air and Missile Defense Command, Suh proclaimed it as a turning point that would see a strengthening of the military's surveillance and defense capabilities against diversifying missiles threats in the air and space.