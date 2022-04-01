Fmr. DP Chief Announces Bid for Seoul Mayor ahead of June 1 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil officially announced his bid for the Seoul mayoral post in the June 1 local elections.On social media on Friday, Song said he will devote himself entirely to claiming victory for his party in the upcoming election.Song denied that his bid is a stepping stone for his political ambitions, and stated that it was more about putting forth a candidate with a competitive edge to secure a victory after the disappointing loss in the presidential election last month.The five-term lawmaker, who served in between as Incheon mayor for two terms, said DP interim chief Yun Ho-jung had asked him to be prepared to enter the mayoral race and that he has changed his registered address to Seoul's Songpa district from Incheon.The former party leader, who resigned out of responsibility for the DP's defeat in the presidential election, dismissed speculation that he may be a designated nominee for the ruling party, suggesting that he is open to taking part in a primary.