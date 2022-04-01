Air Force Trainer Jets Collide, Crash in Sacheon, Killing all 4 Onboard

Photo : YONHAP News

Two Air Force trainer jets collided in midair, crashing onto a field in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday and killing all four onboard.The Air Force said the crash occurred at around 1:37 p.m.The two KT-1 jets collided with each other mid-flight, causing the crash.KT-1 jets carry two people, typically with the trainee in the front and instructor in the back. The two students and two instructors all made emergency ejections, but died.Some 35 firefighters and first responders as well as two helicopters and 14 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.There were no civilian casualties and the Air Force is looking into whether there was any civilian structural damage.The Air Force has set up an emergency task force headed by its vice chief to look into the cause of the crash and determine the extent of the damage.