Military Chiefs from S. Korea, US Sign Deal to Update Wartime Operation Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The top military officials from South Korea and the United States signed an agreement initiating an update of the allies' joint wartime contingency plans in the face of North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, signed the Strategic Planning Directive while meeting in Hawaii on Wednesday.The official implementation by the two nations comes after Defense Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed on the update last December, based on a new Strategic Planning Guidance on the revision or supplementation of the allies' wartime operation plans(OPLANs).The update, which will consider North Korea's advanced nuclear and missile capacity, is expected to be completed within the next two years.The two military chiefs also held the Trilateral Chief of Defense(Tri-CHOD) meeting with their Japanese counterpart Koji Yamazaki, in which they agreed to boost cooperation to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.