Deliberations on 2023 Minimum Wage to Start Next Week

Photo : KBS News

Discussions to set next year's minimum wage will begin next week.The labor ministry on Thursday requested the Minimum Wage Commission to start deliberations on setting the wage level for 2023.Under an enforcement ordinance of the Minimum Wage Act, the labor minister must make the request by no later than March 31 each year.Upon the request, the commission will hold its first plenary meeting on April 5.Fierce confrontation between labor and management is looming this year, as it will be the first such negotiation under the new administration.A heated dispute is also expected over the idea of setting different minimum wages for different regions and economic sectors.The commission consists of 27 members, with nine members each representing employers, workers and the public interest.