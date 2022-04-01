Menu Content

Public Health Centers to Stop Conducting Rapid Antigen Tests from April 11

Written: 2022-04-01 16:38:07Updated: 2022-04-01 16:46:02

Photo : YONHAP News

Rapid antigen tests that were administered for free at COVID-19 test sites and public health centers nationwide will be discontinued from April 11.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced the decision Friday, noting a decline in infections and expanded antigen testing at hospitals and clinics.

From April 11, people wanting to take an antigen test can visit medical facilities specializing in respiratory illnesses.

Those in prioritized groups, such as seniors 60 and older, can continue to receive PCR tests at public health centers. Priority-testing individuals are also those who have come in close contact with an infected person and those with a letter from their doctor indicating the need for testing.

One official said that self-test kits will be distributed for free to low income earners, including welfare recipients and elderly citizens living alone, who may feel burdened by the expense incurred from purchasing kits as free tests are no longer provided at health centers.

The official added that separately, kits have been provided for free to childcare centers, senior facilities, kindergartens, elementary schools and pregnant women.

According to the disease control headquarters, over 100-thousand rapid antigen tests were carried out at health centers last Sunday and close to 130-thousand tests on Monday.
