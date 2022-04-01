Yoon Hopes for Swift Conclusion in S. Korea-GCC FTA Talks

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said on Friday that he hopes South Korea and Middle Eastern countries will swiftly reach an agreement in talks for a free trade agreement that will pave the way for expanding bilateral cooperation.Yoon made the remarks during a meeting with ambassadors of six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.In the meeting at the transition committee's office in central Seoul, Yoon pledged his support for high-level exchanges with the GCC member nations soon after his May 10 inauguration.South Korea and the GCC nations resumed FTA negotiations earlier this week after a 13-year hiatus.Stressing the importance of the GCC nations in South Korea's diplomacy for the Middle East, Yoon pledged to expand cooperation with the countries in diverse areas of renewable energy, defense, agriculture, health, education and culture after his inauguration.