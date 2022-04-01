Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Next Week

Written: 2022-04-01 18:44:54Updated: 2022-04-01 18:47:38

Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will hold talks next week amid speculations that the North appears to be preparing for a possible nuclear test.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will meet with his American counterpart Sung Kim on Monday in Washington. Noh will also meet with other senior officials from the Biden administration during the trip. 

The ministry expects Noh and Kim will exchange views on rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and hold in-depth discussions on  future responses. 

The ministry said Noh will depart for the trip on Saturday. 

The two envoys spoke on the phone on April 24, the day when the North fired its first ICBM in over four years. Noh and Kim also held trilateral talks on the phone with their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro on Monday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >