New COVID-19 Cases in 200,000s for 2nd Day

Written: 2022-04-02 12:02:35Updated: 2022-04-02 13:22:15

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 200-thousands for a second day while the number of critical cases and deaths are also seeing a decline.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 264-thousand-171 infections were reported throughout Friday, of which just 68 were from overseas.

The tally is down by some 16-thousand from the previous day and by more than 70-thousand from a week ago.

The number of critically ill patients stands at one-thousand-165, down from the record high of over 13-hundred two days ago.

Friday added 339 deaths, fewer than the previous day but 16 more than a week ago.

Over one-point-68 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home and around 163-thousand of them are being monitored.

On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are double jabbed and nearly 64 percent have received a booster shot.
