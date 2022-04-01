New COVID-19 Cases in 200,000s for 2nd Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 200-thousands for a second day while the number of critical cases and deaths are also seeing a decline.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 264-thousand-171 infections were reported throughout Friday, of which just 68 were from overseas.The tally is down by some 16-thousand from the previous day and by more than 70-thousand from a week ago.The number of critically ill patients stands at one-thousand-165, down from the record high of over 13-hundred two days ago.Friday added 339 deaths, fewer than the previous day but 16 more than a week ago.Over one-point-68 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home and around 163-thousand of them are being monitored.On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are double jabbed and nearly 64 percent have received a booster shot.