Yoon Considers PM, Cabinet Nominees in Closed-door Meetings

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is spending Saturday behind closed doors as he contemplates the selection of a prime minister and formulation of his Cabinet.Yoon's aide said Saturday that internal coordination is under way regarding the nominees and that closed-door meetings will also continue without Yoon's schedule publicized to the media.The president-elect is expected to announce his nominee for prime minister after returning from Jeju Island, where he will attend a memorial on Sunday for victims of the 1948 massacre. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is rumored to be his pick.Yoon will then receive recommendations from Han for the nomination of Cabinet members.Meanwhile the transition committee is focused on fine-tuning a draft to set an agenda for the new administration.One committee official said the transition team's planning and coordination division will finalize a first draft on the state agenda on Sunday with its final version scheduled to be announced in early May before the inauguration.