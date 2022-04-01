Menu Content

Yoon Considers PM, Cabinet Nominees in Closed-door Meetings

Written: 2022-04-02 13:48:10Updated: 2022-04-02 14:05:56

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is spending Saturday behind closed doors as he contemplates the selection of a prime minister and formulation of his Cabinet.

Yoon's aide said Saturday that internal coordination is under way regarding the nominees and that closed-door meetings will also continue without Yoon's schedule publicized to the media.

The president-elect is expected to announce his nominee for prime minister after returning from Jeju Island, where he will attend a memorial on Sunday for victims of the 1948 massacre. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is rumored to be his pick.

Yoon will then receive recommendations from Han for the nomination of Cabinet members.

Meanwhile the transition committee is focused on fine-tuning a draft to set an agenda for the new administration.

One committee official said the transition team's planning and coordination division will finalize a first draft on the state agenda on Sunday with its final version scheduled to be announced in early May before the inauguration.
