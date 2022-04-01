Menu Content

Politics

Transition Committee Chair Visiting BTS Agency Saturday

Written: 2022-04-02 13:54:08Updated: 2022-04-02 14:07:27

Photo : KBS News

Chairman of the presidential transition committee Ahn Cheol-soo will visit Hybe, the agency of K-pop group BTS, on Saturday to discuss ways to advance arts and culture.

The committee said the visit is aimed at gathering opinions on Korea's culture industry and various factors that impede the industry's development.

There has been speculation the visit may be linked to possible efforts to arrange a military exemption for the boy band members, but the transition team drew a clear line saying the issue has not been reviewed at all and the visit is solely designed to listen to opinions on how to advance the arts and cultural sector.

Committee spokesperson Shin Yong-hyun, however, added that granting a special military exemption to outstanding entertainers could be suggested as a proposal, but the transition team will first listen to those views rather than asking questions.
