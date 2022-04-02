US Nuke Envoy to Meet S. Korean, Chinese Counterparts

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will meet his South Korean and Chinese counterparts in Washington next week to discuss North Korea's continued provocations.The State Department said Friday that Kim, who concurrently serves as ambassador to Indonesia, will travel to Washington from April 3 to 7 to attend a series of meetings with U.S. government officials and others on a broad range of North Korea issues.The department said that Kim will meet South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk and China's special representative Liu Xiaoming. The meeting with Noh is scheduled for Monday.However, a three-way meeting is not known to have been arranged.North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile last week, ending its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing.