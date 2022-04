Photo : YONHAP News

A three-day funeral will be held for four pilots who died Friday when their trainer jets collided and crashed in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.The mourning altar is set up at the gymnasium of the Air Force 3rd Flight Training Wing in Sacheon and ordinary citizens can also visit from 4 p.m. Saturday.The funeral ceremony will take place Monday morning at the wing unit's cultural center.Two KT-1 trainer jets collided with each other in midair and crashed onto a field Friday afternoon, killing all four onboard.Following the accident, President Moon Jae-in, through his spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, expressed his condolences on Friday, citing the names of the four deceased and wishing they rest in peace.