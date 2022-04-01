New COVID-19 Cases in 200,000s for 3rd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 200-thousands for a third day with a slight decrease in the number of critical cases and deaths.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 234-thousand-279 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 22 cases from overseas.The daily tally dropped by nearly 30-thousand from the previous day and by more than 80-thousand from a week ago.The number of critically ill patients is down by 37 to one-thousand-128, showing a steady decease from the record high of over 13-hundred on Thursday.Saturday added 306 deaths, down about 30 from the previous day but 24 more than a week ago.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stood at 64-point-five percent as of 12 a.m. Sunday.Over one-point-69 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home and around 160-thousand of them are being monitored.On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are double jabbed and nearly 64 percent have received a booster shot.