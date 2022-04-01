S. Korea's Top Nuclear Envoy Arrives in US for Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy arrived in the United States on Saturday for talks with his U.S. counterpart.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will meet with officials from the South Korean mission to the United Nations in New York on Saturday to discuss movements of the United Nations Security Council.Noh is scheduled to hold talks with his American counterpart Sung Kim on Monday in Washington and also meet with other officials from the Biden administration.The talks are expected to discuss coordination between the two nations in response to North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The two envoys spoke on the phone on April 24, the day when the North fired its first ICBM in over four years. Noh and Kim also held trilateral talks on the phone with their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro on Monday.China’s top nuclear envoy Liu Xiaoming, currently visiting the United States, will reportedly meet with Kim as well, but Noh is said to have no plans to have a separate meeting with Liu.