Inter-Korea

2022-04-03

Sister of N. Korean Leader Blasts S. Korean Defense Chief's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has condemned the South Korean defense minister’s remarks about preemptive strike capabilities, warning that South Korea may face a “serious threat.”
 
In a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, Kim Yo-jong said that the South Korean defenses chief revealed his madness for a confrontation against North Korea with his reckless remarks of a preemptive strike. 
 
Kim then warned that South Korea may face a serious threat due to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister.
 
She added that as the South Korean military has revealed its confrontational intent against the North, she, according to the delegated authority, is issuing a stern warning that the North will "reconsider a lot of things about South Korea." 
 
The warning comes after South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Friday that the South Korean military has capabilities to accurately and quickly strike the origin of a fired North Korean missile as well as command and support facilities in case there are clear signs of a missile launch.
 
In a separate statement on Sunday, the North's top military official Pak Jong-chon, Secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, also issued a similar warning. 
 
Pak reportedly said that if the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action such as a preemptive strike, the North will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army.
