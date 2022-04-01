Yoon to Nominate Han Duck-soo as Prime Minister Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a press conference to announce the nominee for his first prime minister on Sunday afternoon.Yoon will reportedly name former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as his first prime minister, who will also attend the press conference set for 3:30 p.m. at Yoon's transition committee's office in Seoul.Yoon is said to have met Han on Saturday night to notify the appointment in person and had comprehensive discussions on overall state affairs, with Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won in attendance.In the discussions, Yoon and Han also discussed appointments of other Cabinet ministers, including finance minister.Han had served for both liberal and conservative governments, holding high positions including the finance minister and prime minister under the Roh Moo-hyun government and the ambassador to the United States under the Lee Myung-bak administration.