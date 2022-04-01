Menu Content

Written: 2022-04-03 13:28:51Updated: 2022-04-03 17:20:12

Yoon's Delegation Departs for US for Policy Consultation

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol departed for the United States on Sunday for policy consultation with U.S. officials.

The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, left for Washington on Sunday morning from Incheon International Airport.

The delegation is expected to meet with senior officials of the State Department and the White House, as well as congressional leaders and experts at major think tanks.

Ahead of the launch of the Yoon government, the delegation will exchange opinions and coordinate policies in advance with the U.S. officials and experts on the direction of policies on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, Korean Peninsula issues and East Asia.

The possibility of the delegation's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden is said to be small, given the fact that a government delegation or a special envoy should be sent by the head of state, not a president-elect.

When asked about the matter, Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said earlier that the delegation will meet with key figures in positions of responsibility.
