Economy

Foreigners Dump over 7 Tln Won Worth Korean Shares in Q1

Written: 2022-04-03 13:37:47Updated: 2022-04-03 13:41:42

Photo : KBS News

Foreigners dumped Korean stocks worth over seven trillion won in the first quarter with the main market remaining bearish.

According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, foreigners sold a net total of seven-point-six trillion won worth of local shares in the January-March period.

They sold a net five-point-eight trillion won in the main bourse KOSPI and a net one-point-eight trillion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.

Foreigners dumped a net five-point-one trillion in the KOSPI market in March alone, the largest monthly sell-off since last August.

Accordingly, foreign ownership of South Korean stocks fell to a six-year low at 31-point-61 percent as of Friday.

The recent sell-off is attributed to various factors, including concerns about the government's turn to a tight fiscal policy, geopolitical crisis and soaring inflationary pressure.
