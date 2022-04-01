Foreigners Dump over 7 Tln Won Worth Korean Shares in Q1

Photo : KBS News

Foreigners dumped Korean stocks worth over seven trillion won in the first quarter with the main market remaining bearish.According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, foreigners sold a net total of seven-point-six trillion won worth of local shares in the January-March period.They sold a net five-point-eight trillion won in the main bourse KOSPI and a net one-point-eight trillion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.Foreigners dumped a net five-point-one trillion in the KOSPI market in March alone, the largest monthly sell-off since last August.Accordingly, foreign ownership of South Korean stocks fell to a six-year low at 31-point-61 percent as of Friday.The recent sell-off is attributed to various factors, including concerns about the government's turn to a tight fiscal policy, geopolitical crisis and soaring inflationary pressure.