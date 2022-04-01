Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Vows Efforts for Recovery of Honor of Victims of April 3 Massacre

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to recover the honor of the victims, and their bereaved families, of a civilian massacre in 1948 on the southern island of Jeju.

Yoon made the pledge on Sunday morning while attending a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the April 3 Jeju Uprising.

In the ceremony at the Jeju April 3 Peace Park, Yoon said that it is the responsibility of South Korea to heal the wounds and care for the scars of the incident as a move towards reconciliation, co-prosperity and the future.

It marks the first time that a president-elect or a president from a conservative party attended the annual memorial ceremony.

Tens of thousands of civilians on the island were killed by authorities in armed crackdowns over seven years after the April 3 incident in 1948, following the 1910-1945 colonial rule of Japan.

Yoon, who promised during the campaign to do his best to properly compensate the victims' families if elected, stressed on Sunday that it is the obligation and duty of a liberal democracy to honor and warmly embrace the innocent victims.
