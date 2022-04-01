'Agreement Reached in Working-level Discussions on Yoon's Relocation Plan'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the office of Presidente-elect Yoon SukYeol have reportedly reached an agreement in general on the use of state reserve fund for Yoon's plan to move the top office.The two sides reportedly formed a consensus in working-level negotiations on spending less than 40 billion won for the plan to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound. Yoon initially asked for 49-point-six billion won for the relocation.According to an official at Yoon's task force on the relocation on Sunday, Yoon's office asked for the government's approval for using between 30 billion and 40 billion won from the reserve fund.The official said that working-level discussions ended without major disagreements, adding the approval will be possible at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday if the presidential office gives the green light.Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Cheol-hee and Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won are said to have verbally agreed to follow the outcome of the working-level discussions.However, it is uncertain whether the government will approve the full amount at the Cabinet meeting.