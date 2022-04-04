Yoon Nominates Han Duck-soo as Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as his first prime minister.Yoon announced the nomination on Sunday afternoon at a press conference at the transition committee's office in Seoul.Yoon said Han was selected as he had served in various key positions with competence and expertise regardless of political affiliations.Announcing the nomination, Yoon said that the new government should set a foundation for an economic rebound amid difficulties at home and abroad and thoroughly prepare for an era where the economy and security are combined as a single factor.Yoon said Han has a wealth of experience in trade, economy and diplomacy, adding he is the right person to oversee the Cabinet and carry out state affairs based on his abundant experience.The 72-year-old nominee pledged to put forth his best effort to produce good results in cooperation with Yoon, the administration, legislature and the general public.Han had served for both liberal and conservative governments, holding high positions including finance minister and prime minister under the Roh Moo-hyun government and ambassador to the United States under the Lee Myung-bak administration.