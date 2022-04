Photo : YONHAP News

The country will be under eased social distancing rules for the next two weeks from Monday.The cap on private gatherings will be eased to ten from eight, regardless of the vaccination status of people in the gatherings.The 11 p.m. curfew on business hours will be relaxed to midnight.The multi-use facilities subject to the extended business hours include restaurants, cafes, nightlife establishments, karaoke rooms, indoor sport facilities, internet cafes, movie theaters and concert halls.In the case of movie theaters and concert halls, the last show can start no later than midnight, and it must end before 2 a.m.Social distancing rules remain unchanged for events, demonstrations and religious facilities.Starting Monday, COVID-19 patients may receive medical treatment in person at all registered major hospitals and local clinics.