Yoon's Delegation Arrives in US for Policy Consultations

A delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in the United States on Sunday for policy consultations with U.S. officials ahead of the launch of the Yoon government.Upon arrival at Dulles International Airport, Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party told reporters that the delegation will hold in-depth discussions with the U.S. on ways to enhance the comprehensive strategic alliance between the two nations.Park, the head of the seven-member delegation, said the team will meet with officials from the Biden administration and think tanks.The delegation will reportedly deliver a letter written by Yoon to U.S. President Joe Biden during the week-long trip.Park said Yoon asked the delegation to hold substantive policy consultations with the U.S. on regional and global issues so that the allies will deepen the partnership between the two countries.Park said that the security situation on the Korean Peninsula is in serious condition, mentioning the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea.He said that under the circumstances, the delegation will have an in-depth consultation with the U.S. on ways to develop a comprehensive strategic alliance.