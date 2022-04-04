Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Food Import Prices Jump over 30% for Third Month in February

Written: 2022-04-04 08:56:03Updated: 2022-04-04 10:04:55

Food Import Prices Jump over 30% for Third Month in February

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's import prices of food products jumped over 30 percent for the third consecutive month in February.

According to the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute on Monday, the price index of imported agricultural, livestock and fishery goods stood at 112-point-six in February, up 31-point-seven percent from a year earlier.

The index saw on-year increases of more than 30 percent for three straight months, increasing 33-point-five percent in December and 31-point-five percent in January.

Import prices of agricultural products gained 33-point-three percent on-year in February, while those of livestock and fishery products jumped 36-point-seven percent and 13-point-five percent, respectively.

The rises are expected to push up the local producer and consumer prices, imposing a growing burden on people's livelihoods.

Disruptions in global supply chains, rising global demand with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks are raising global food prices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >