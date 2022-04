Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur bagged a goal and an assist in a performance that earned him the King of the Match award.Son netted a goal in the first half of a match against Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, contributing to his team's 5-1 victory. The goal was Son's 14th league goal of the season.Son also assisted Ben Davies' equalizer in the 43rd minute.The latest victory took Tottenham up to fourth place in the League.After the match, Son was voted the King of the Match, which goes to the best performer of both teams in each game, and is selected through an online fan vote. Son has so far won the honor ten times.