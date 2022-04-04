Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

'No Confirmed Cases of New COVID-19 Strains XE, XD, XF in S. Korea'

Written: 2022-04-04 09:45:26Updated: 2022-04-04 10:26:04

Health authorities said on Sunday that the country has no confirmed cases of a new hybrid strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

According to foreign media, a report released last Tuesday by the World Health Organization(WHO) recently warned of the new mutant strain called XE, saying that it could be the most transmissible coronavirus strain so far.

The new variant was reportedly detected in Britain first before an infection was reported in Taiwan.

Local health authorities said on Sunday that according to the WHO, there are three recombinant viruses – XD, XE and XF, with studies underway on their transmissibility. XE is a hybrid of two omicron sublineages – BA.1 and BA.2.

The authorities said that early British studies indicate the XE strain could be ten percent more transmissible than BA.2, but more studies are needed to understand the new strain more accurately.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >