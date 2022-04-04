Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 100,000s, Lowest since Late Feb.

Written: 2022-04-04 09:50:44Updated: 2022-04-04 16:22:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 100-thousands to hit the lowest level in about 40 days, indicating a decline in the omicron wave.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 127-thousand-190 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 15 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 14 million-one-thousand-406.

The daily tally dropped by about 100-thousand from the previous day, a significant drop despite the fact that Monday figures tend to be lower than other days, including Sundays. 

The figure is the lowest since February 22, when it marked 99-thousand-562. 

The number of critically ill patients dropped by 20 to one-thousand-108, showing a steady decrease from the record high of over 13-hundred last Thursday.

Sunday added 218 deaths, down 88 from the previous day. The death toll rose to 17-thousand-453, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-12 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide marked 67-point-three percent as of 12 a.m. Monday.

The number of home-treatment patients dropped by 164-thousand to one-point-52 million.
