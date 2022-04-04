Prime Minister Nominee Begins Preparations for Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo will begin preparations for his confirmation hearing from Monday.Han is expected to examine general policy tasks for the new government to prepare for the hearing from his temporary office located close to Yoon's office in Seoul.Han was nominated by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday as his first prime minister.The 72-year-old nominee had served for both liberal and conservative governments, holding high positions including finance minister and prime minister under the Roh Moo-hyun government and ambassador to the United States under the Lee Myung-bak administration.The Democratic Party announced that it will conduct a thorough verification of the nominee's competence and qualifications in his hearing.Han said that he would do his best in the hearing by responding with sincerity and that he would accept the outcome as the result of his best efforts.