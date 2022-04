Photo : KBS News

The government has projected that the number of COVID-19 deaths and serious cases will begin declining as early as this week amid a drop in infections.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae revealed the forecast on Monday during an interview with a local radio program.The government had previously explained that the peak in the number of COVID-19 deaths and serious cases comes two to three weeks after a peak in infections.Son said the peak in deaths and serious cases is expected to be reached this week or next week, adding that such numbers have not seen a sharp rise as was initially feared.In the event that such numbers fall to stable levels, the government is expected to move toward lifting all social distancing rules, although the indoor mask-wearing requirement will remain in place.