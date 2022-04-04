Art Exhibit Featuring 'Statue of Peace' in Japan to be Held This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

An art exhibit featuring the “Statue of Peace,” symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, will be held in parts of Japan again this year, following the exhibit's openings in the country last year.According to the organizers of the exhibit titled "Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition” on Sunday, preparations are underway to hold the exhibit in three regions beyond metropolitan Tokyo, where the event opened last Saturday in the city of Kunitachi.The exhibit in Tokyo, which will run through Tuesday, displays work from 16 artists, including the statue depicting a young girl sitting in a chair with a small bird on her left shoulder.The Tokyo exhibit drew a crowd of right-wing groups which have continued to protest the event since it was first held in 2019. The protesters disrupted the exhibit by circling the venue of the event with vehicles equipped with loudspeakers.The "Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition” exhibit was held in Osaka and Nagoya last year and not in Tokyo in the face of protests and threats from right-wing organizations.