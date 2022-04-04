Menu Content

Politics

PM Nominee Denies Personal Involvement in Lone Star Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister-nominee Han Duck-soo says he was not, by any means, personally involved in the 2003 controversial sale of Korea Exchange Bank to U.S. equity fund Lone Star.

Han made the remark on Monday when asked by reporters to comment on a civic group raising suspicions about Han’s involvement in the case.

Spec Watch Korea had earlier conveyed to the presidential transition team its opposition to Han’s nomination, claiming that Han is responsible for concealing Lone Star’s illegal purchase of Korea Exchange Bank.

The group said Han reportedly received some 150 million won while serving as a legal adviser at Kim and Chang, the law firm that had represented Lone Star for eight months from November 2002.

On such allegations, Han said he will provide an explanation if asked on the matter during his confirmation hearing. He said he had been involved in the Lone Star case as a government official but had not been involved on a private level.
