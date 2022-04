Photo : YONHAP News

A general outline of the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol government’s Cabinet is expected to emerge next week.Yoon’s spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, made the projection in a press briefing on Monday, citing that such a plan should be achieved by mid-April given that it takes around three weeks for the National Assembly to conduct confirmation hearings on nominees.Kim said the president-elect is likely to focus this week on selecting nominees and forming his Cabinet.Kim said the incoming government will comprise capable and competent figures in order to make people’s lives better and to fully secure national interests.She added that only a competent government can gain the trust of the people and through such trust can national unity be realized.