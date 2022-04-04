Police Raid Gyeonggi Gov't Office in Probe on Ex-Governor's Wife's Spending

Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided the Gyeonggi provincial government office on Monday as part of its probe into suspicions the spouse of former presidential contender Lee Jae-myung had inappropriately used her husband's corporate credit card while he was the governor.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency will seek to confirm related allegations asserted by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and civic groups.The PPP had filed complaints against then-ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee, his wife Kim Hye-kyung and a former Gyeonggi government employee surnamed Bae for abuse of power, causing losses to state coffers and other charges.The PPP accused Kim of having Bae work as her personal assistant between 2018 and 2021 when her husband was the governor, mobilizing a group of provincial employees to run personal errands such as delivering food to her, and paying for private expenses with a corporate card.There is growing speculation that investigators may soon summon Kim with their probe accelerating ten days after the police received the Gyeonggi government's additional complaint against Bae.