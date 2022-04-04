Menu Content

Unif. Ministry Urges N. Korea to Refrain from More Tension-Raising Acts

Written: 2022-04-04 12:15:41Updated: 2022-04-04 15:00:41

Unif. Ministry Urges N. Korea to Refrain from More Tension-Raising Acts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has called on Pyongyang to refrain from tension-raising acts, one day after the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un slammed Seoul for referring to its preemptive strike capabilities.

Unification ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo on Monday strongly urged North Korea to choose the path of dialogue and cooperation, rather than tension and confrontation.

The spokesperson said Seoul will keep a close eye on the situation in readiness for all possibilities, while continuing efforts in pursuit of the peninsula's peace and stability as well as an improvement in cross-border ties.

In a statement on Sunday, Kim Yo-jong warned that Seoul may face a "serious threat" for such a "senseless" remark made by defense minister Suh Wook regarding the country's preemptive strike capabilities.

The two Koreas, meanwhile, conducted their daily call at 9 a.m. Monday through the inter-Korean liaison office despite Kim's warning message.
